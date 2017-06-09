Some Indiana high school seniors not allowed to walk at graduati - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Some Indiana high school seniors not allowed to walk at graduation because of school prank

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two dozen Indiana high school seniors are not allowed to walk at graduation after a senior prank went too far. 

The prank happened Tuesday night at the Crispus Attucks High School in Indianapolis. 

The teens planned to write on walls with chalk and decorate the school with balloons, but school leaders say some of the teens broke off from the group and caused major damage by spraying a fire extinguisher and pulling the fire alarm, causing the sprinklers to go off.

Some students and parents say the punishment is too harsh.

"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.

School officials say the students are also required to join a beautification project at the school.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.