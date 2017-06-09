Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint still has plans to move into former Lyn - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint still has plans to move into former Lynn's Paradise Cafe building

Posted: Updated:

A vibrant Louisville landmark once famous for pajama parties and eclectic artwork now stands empty and overgrown. Weeds and cracks in the pavement mar the once-busy Lynn’s Paradise Café parking lot. The sparkles are fading on the sign and the lights are off.

“People seem to remember it favorably and spoke well of it, but not since I've moved in,” said Evan Matthews, who lives nearby.

Matthews moved to Barrett Avenue on the edge of the Highlands and Germantown three years ago, but the party at Lynn's Paradise Cafe ended long before that.

“[It’s] dusty, overgrown, vacant,” Matthews said. “[There aren’t] many good words to describe it.”

Before the kitschy cafe closed in January of 2013, it was anything but dull. In the 22 years of business, Lynn's got national attention and was famous for New Year's Day pajama parties and ugly lamp contests.

“[It was] very eclectic and something to see in Louisville,” said Shanna Simpson, who owns a nearby business. “[It was] just a landmark.”

That landmark has become an eye-sore, and four years after it closed, neighbors say they want to see the block come back to life.

“I know the businesses nearby would also appreciate the foot traffic,” Matthews said.

“I moved in because I thought that someone was going to move there, and it was going to be open, and [it would bring] foot traffic," Simpson said. "Barret Avenue was going to be Barret Avenue again.”

First, a Greek restaurant was interested in moving in.

In November, Tennessee-based Martin’s Barbecue Joint announced it would take over the building.  It's a fast-casual restaurant that already has a location in East Louisville.

“I hear about barbecue,” Matthews said. “That sounds nice, anything really.”

Martin's Bar-B-Que planned to open in the fall, but so far public records have not been filed for the site, nor have any construction permits, planning and zoning applications or even a liquor license.

“It’s pretty bad,” Matthews said.  “It doesn't look like anyone has kept up with the landscape or trimmed the hedges. The parking lot is starting to grow things, as well.”

WDRB News reached out to Martin's, and the owners said it still has plans to move in but wouldn't give a specific timeline. They said they'd release more information on the project by the end of the month.

Related Stories:

Lynn's Paradise Cafe building and property sold to Nashville restaurant company

Lynn's Paradise Cafe may soon re-open with new ownership

SLIDESHOW | "Four reasons" led to closure of Lynn's Paradise Cafe

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.