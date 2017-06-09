President Trump says he's '100 percent' willing to testify under oath

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L’s nonprofit foundation depleted the university’s endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.

LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump says he's "100 percent" willing to testify under oath about his interactions with fired FBI director James Comey.

Trump answered questions from the media for the first time on Friday since Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Trump appeared in the White House Rose Garden with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

But many of the questions were about the fired FBI director. The president insists that Comey lied in some parts of the testimony he gave under oath. Trump says that he never asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty and never told Comey he hoped the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn would go away. He says nobody would ask a man he hardly knew to pledge loyalty to him.

Trump says fired FBI director James Comey's testimony Thursday proved there was "no collusion, no obstruction" and that "he's a leaker." Trump won't rule out his previous claim that there may be tapes of his conversations with Comey. He says, "Well, I'll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future."

