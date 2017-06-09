President Trump says he's '100 percent' willing to testify under - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Trump says he's '100 percent' willing to testify under oath

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDRB) --  President Donald Trump says he's "100 percent" willing to testify under oath about his interactions with fired FBI director James Comey.

Trump answered questions from the media for the first time on Friday since Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Trump appeared in the White House Rose Garden with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

But many of the questions were about the fired FBI director. The president insists that Comey lied in some parts of the testimony he gave under oath. Trump says that he never asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty and never told Comey he hoped the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn would go away.  He says nobody would ask a man he hardly knew to pledge loyalty to him.

Trump says fired FBI director James Comey's testimony Thursday proved there was "no collusion, no obstruction" and that "he's a leaker."  Trump won't rule out his previous claim that there may be tapes of his conversations with Comey. He says, "Well, I'll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.