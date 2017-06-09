LMPD warns residents after violent carjackings, sexual assault along west Broadway corridor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are warning residents to beware after a sexual assault and at least two carjackings along the west Broadway corridor in recent days.

According to a post from Lt. David Allen on the LMPD Facebook page, the carjackings happened on Broadway between 31st Street and Shawnee Park. Allen says the attacks were violent, and one resulted in "a very heinous sexual assault."

Allen says the suspect appears to be targeting occupied vehicles in parking lots along west Broadway.He is described as a black male between 18 and 22 years old, tall and slender with a smooth complexion.

Allen offered a few tips to avoid becoming a carjacking victim:

Park in well lit areas.

Always have easy access in and out of the parking lot.

Spend as little time as possible inside a parked car.

Always observe your surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.