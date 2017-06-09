Community steps up to help Louisville woman after business vandalized for sixth time

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- She feeds the homeless, the hungry and the helpless, but this week the owner of Sweet Peaches found her hope in her community shattered.

Her restaurant was vandalized for a sixth time.

But today, the kindness of strangers is helping her pick up the pieces.

From the corner of S. 18th Street and W. Muhamamad Ali Boulevard, Pamela Haines sees the best and worst in her community.

"I always wanted to do something special," Haines said.

Her store, Sweet Peaches, grew from a bakery to a beacon in the Russell neighborhood. She offers art programs and home buying workshops.

"I thought the only special thing I could do is give what I have to someone else," she said.

She even washes school uniforms while helping students with homework after class.

This is in the middle of one of Louisville's poorest, high-crime neighborhoods. People cook on the corners because there are so few options for food.

Haines sees faithful customers every day and feeds them whether or not they can pay.

"Some of the homeless people who come in, I tell them, 'You know, I can give you something to eat, but if you are not clean, I have to give it to you outside,'" Haines said.

That's why this week when someone threw bricks at her business, it didn't just break the windows.

"It almost broke me," Haines said, sobbing.

It's the sixth time it's happened in two-and-a-half years.

"It broke my heart," Haines said.

She says every repair runs $2,000 - $3,000.

"There's no hope," Haines said. "And I think people just don't have anything to hope for. No future to hope for."

Just as her hope was shattered, strangers came to help pick up the pieces.

"This is in our neighborhood," said Keith Carney, of Stanley Schultze & Co. "I live in the Russell neighborhood and I see this all the time."

"That's what I'm here for -- and Stanley Schultz is here for -- is to replace these problems and to keep our neighborhood beautified," he added. "And if I can, and the company can, we're going to keep coming out and making it happen. The Russell neighborhood needs to change."

The company didn't just replace the glass for free, they put in a material that was shatter-resistant so the next time someone comes with a brick or a bat, it will bounce back.

There is more good news inside.

A good Samaritan provided Haines with new logos -- free of charge.

"Oh my goodness," Haines replied, weeping.

There are tears of sorrow and joy from Haines on this day, knowing there's so much more in the fight -- and the problems may return. But Haines says these simple acts of kindness on this day change everything.

"It let me know that, 'Pam, you are not alone' -- that somebody believes in you and believes in what you do," Haines said.

Louisville Metro Police say they have surveillance video of the person who busted out the widows. Haines says it's one of the people she's fed in the past for free.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.