KCTCS approves tuition increase for community colleges in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuition is going up for many community college students in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College Board of Regents approved a $6 per credit hour increase for in state students. That equals a $108 annual increase for in-state students taking 18-credit hours, which is the average for KCTCS students. 

Approved out-of-state tuition rates include a $12 per credit hour rate for a total of $324 per credit hour for out-of-state students from counties contiguous to Kentucky. All other out-of-state students will pay $21 more per credit hour for a total of $567 per credit hour.

KCTCS Board of Regents Chair Marcia Roth says they want to keep the cost of going to college as low as possible but still provide a quality education. 

The board also approved a 3 percent raise for KCTCS faculty and staff.  About 800 positions have been eliminated over the last two years, and that means many of the faculty and staff have taken on additional responsibilities. The board felt the raises were warranted. Many of those jobs haven't had a salary increase since 2011. 

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is the Commonwealth's largest post secondary institution with 16 colleges and more than 70 campuses including the Jefferson Community College. 
 
