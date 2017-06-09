Bardstown mourns the loss of Figo, the K-9 dog of fallen officer Jason Ellis

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L’s nonprofit foundation depleted the university’s endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.

Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L’s nonprofit foundation depleted the university’s endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.

University of Louisville Foundation audit 'paints disturbing picture' of excessive spending and attempts to conceal truth

University of Louisville Foundation audit 'paints disturbing picture' of excessive spending and attempts to conceal truth

LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The brand impacted by the FDA recall.

The brand impacted by the FDA recall.

Birth control recalled due to packaging error that could lead to unintended pregnancy

Birth control recalled due to packaging error that could lead to unintended pregnancy

Woman dies after crashing into semi truck on Dixie Highway near West Point

Woman dies after crashing into semi truck on Dixie Highway near West Point

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

Shepherdsville couple arrested after 2-month-old taken to hospital with 'near-fatal' injuries

Shepherdsville couple arrested after 2-month-old taken to hospital with 'near-fatal' injuries

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown officer's murder remains unsolved, but Friday his K-9 partner was honored after passing away last month.

Figo and Jason Ellis are linked by their service, but also by a moment that took everyone's breath away, when Figo pawed at the casket of his fallen partner.

Now, those in Bardstown are mourning Figo.

"It's a very, very emotional day," said Kris Phillips, Ellis' mother-in-law. "[I've] dreaded it for a long time ... and it's very hard."

Figo passed away in his sleep just days before the fourth year marking Ellis' murder.

"Figo missed him until the day he died," Phillips said.

Phillips has been caring for Figo, and she said he has lived a happy retirement. But she could tell he never forgot.

"Figo was a working dog, and that's what they live for," she said. "They live to work, and Figo missed working. He missed Jason."

Highview Cemetery won't allow dogs to be buried there, so instead, Figo's urn will be attached to Ellis' gravesite.

"That is the last link to Jason," Phillips said. "That's it."

Ellis' murder remains unsolved, but his family remains hopeful that answers will come. In the meantime, they hope no one forgets...

"[He] loved his job," Phillips said. "Loved his job with Figo."

The family is working on plans to eventually memorialize Figo and Ellis with a stone or statue. They're raising money by selling special Figo shirts. For information to get involved, click here.

Related Stories:

Jason Ellis' former K-9 partner, Figo, dies in his sleep

3 years after his death, Jason Ellis' K-9 partner helps family remember fallen officer

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.