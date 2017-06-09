Bardstown mourns the loss of Figo, the K-9 dog of fallen officer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bardstown mourns the loss of Figo, the K-9 dog of fallen officer Jason Ellis

Posted: Updated:
Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown officer's murder remains unsolved, but Friday his K-9 partner was honored after passing away last month.

Figo and Jason Ellis are linked by their service, but also by a moment that took everyone's breath away, when Figo pawed at the casket of his fallen partner.

Now, those in Bardstown are mourning Figo.

"It's a very, very emotional day," said Kris Phillips, Ellis' mother-in-law. "[I've] dreaded it for a long time ... and it's very hard."

Figo passed away in his sleep just days before the fourth year marking Ellis' murder. 

"Figo missed him until the day he died," Phillips said.

Phillips has been caring for Figo, and she said he has lived a happy retirement. But she could tell he never forgot.

"Figo was a working dog, and that's what they live for," she said. "They live to work, and Figo missed working. He missed Jason."

Highview Cemetery won't allow dogs to be buried there, so instead, Figo's urn will be attached to Ellis' gravesite.

"That is the last link to Jason," Phillips said. "That's it."

Ellis' murder remains unsolved, but his family remains hopeful that answers will come. In the meantime, they hope no one forgets...

"[He] loved his job," Phillips said. "Loved his job with Figo."

The family is working on plans to eventually memorialize Figo and Ellis with a stone or statue. They're raising money by selling special Figo shirts. For information to get involved, click here.

Related Stories:

Jason Ellis' former K-9 partner, Figo, dies in his sleep

3 years after his death, Jason Ellis' K-9 partner helps family remember fallen officer

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.