Louisville man reportedly admits to killing girlfriend's 3-month - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man reportedly admits to killing girlfriend's 3-month-old son

Posted: Updated:
Cody Bates Cody Bates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

EMS responded to the 8600 block of Jessica Allen Drive in Fern Creek on reports of an unresponsive child. The 3-month-old was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

After an investigation, the child's mother's boyfriend, 25-year-old Cody Bates, admitted to murdering the child.

