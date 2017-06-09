Newspaper delivery guy throws paper at customer's surveillance c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Newspaper delivery guy throws paper at customer's surveillance camera over complaint

Posted: Updated:
Alan Prunty Alan Prunty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A beef with a delivery guy has reached a boiling point in Valley Station.

Alan Prunty said the newspaper guy drives through his neighborhood blasting his music before daybreak, so he called the Courier-Journal to complain.

The next day, the newspaper guy returned and threw the paper at Prunty's surveillance camera, damaging it.

"When I first seen it, I was like, 'Oh my God. He broke my camera," Prunty said. "I'm not gonna lie. I was mad as hell."

It looks like the delivery guy thew the paper at Prunty's camera, but Prunty says he doesn't know if he meant to hit it.

The CJ is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

