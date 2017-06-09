2 Clark County elementary schools could permanently close, forcing students to relocate

LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is considering a proposal to close Spring Hill Elementary and Maple Elementary.

According to Superintendent Andrew Melin, students would attend Bridgepoint Elementary or Northaven Elementary instead.

“Everything that we’re doing is trying to be in the best interest of our students and the best interest of our community as a whole,” Melin said.

Melin said the move would save more than $1 million a year and allow the district to provide more opportunities for students attending Spring Hill or Maple.

“They’re so small, about 200 students each, that we can help provide all of the opportunities and services at those two schools that we can provide to students at all of our other elementary schools,” Melin said.

Melin believes the proposal makes sense to prepare the area for future growth.

"The homes are being built more to the northern side of the community all the way up through Charlestown, so I have to make sure if we're gonna invest dollars, that we're investing them in the right location,” he said.

Parents like Melissa Hart are concerned the closure would hurt the community and be difficult for students. All eleven of her children have attended the school, and two will be back in the fall.

“These children have been together since preschool," she said. "To have them just thrown all over Jeffersonville is uncalled for."

The school board would have to approve the closures.

Students would start attending their new schools in the 2018-19 school year.

