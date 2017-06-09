Film crew closes portion of Muhammad Ali Boulevard to shoot TV m - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Film crew closes portion of Muhammad Ali Boulevard to shoot TV mini-series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Film crews have shut down a street in downtown Louisville to shoot a TV mini-series.

Muhammad Ali Boulevard between First and Second Streets closed at 9 p.m. Friday for filming.

Mayor Greg Fischer's office said the shoot is for a mini-series called "Smoketown." Crews are using the street to shoot a large crowd or riot scene.

The program will air on the Trinity Broadcasting Network, but no air date has been released.

Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be closed in the area until 6 a.m. Sunday.

