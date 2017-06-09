Authorities identify man shot and killed in southwest Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify man shot and killed in southwest Louisville apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting Friday night in southwest Louisville.

LMPD said the call came in just after 10 p.m. Friday night to 36th and Manslick Road, that's in the Jacobs neighborhood east of Dixie Highway.

When officers arrived they found a white man shot to death inside an apartment.

The Coroner's Office has identified that man as 36-year-old Justin Kern, who lived in the apartment. 

Police said they do not have any suspects at this time.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

"It makes it scary to go to sleep at night it does," said resident Kelli Everidge, "I get scared this is a bad neighborhood."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD

