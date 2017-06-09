Man hurt after moped accident in Shively - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man hurt after moped accident in Shively

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man suffered "life-threatening" injuries after a moped accident Friday night in Shively.

LMPD said it happened around 10:30 p.m. near Seventh Street Road and Phyllis Avenue.

Police said the driver of the moped lost control of the bike and crashed.

The driver was taken to University Hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.

