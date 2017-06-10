MetroSafe: LMPD respond to 'serious' multi-vehicle crash on 7th - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MetroSafe: LMPD respond to 'serious' multi-vehicle crash on 7th Street Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police responded to a "serious" multi-vehicle accident that happened in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 7th Street Road and Lillian Avenue.

Officials say two people were taken to University Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not said exactly how many cars were involved in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

