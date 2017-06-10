LMPD: Louisville man admitted he bit victim's face, threatened t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD: Louisville man admitted he bit victim's face, threatened to kill her

Posted: Updated:
Cane Madden (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Cane Madden (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who police say admitted he assaulted a female victim appeared in court on Saturday.

Cane Madden, 26, was arrested Friday.

According to a police report, he admitted to a detective that he "digitally penetrated" a victim. Police also say Madden "bit the victim on her face above her left eye removing a large chunk of the victim's face." Officials say the victim suffered serious physical injury.

Investigators say Madden stated during an interview that he would kill the victim and said "she would end up in a body bag."

Madden is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse and terroristic threatening.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.