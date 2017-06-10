Louisville man admitted he bit victim's face, threatened to kill her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who police say admitted he assaulted a female victim appeared in court on Saturday.

Cane Madden, 26, was arrested Friday.

According to a police report, he admitted to a detective that he "digitally penetrated" a victim. Police also say Madden "bit the victim on her face above her left eye removing a large chunk of the victim's face." Officials say the victim suffered serious physical injury.

Investigators say Madden stated during an interview that he would kill the victim and said "she would end up in a body bag."

Madden is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse and terroristic threatening.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.

