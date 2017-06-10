Students get yearbooks with N-word on the cover

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

A smashed window shattered her heart -- but now Pamela Haines says its the kindness of the community that is bringing tears to her eyes.

Community steps up to help Louisville woman after business vandalized for sixth time

A spokesperson says the office filed a notice of aggravating circumstances last week, telling the court the prosecution would be seeking capital punishment in the case.

Commonwealth's Attorney to seek death penalty against three suspects in Derby murder

"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.

Some Indiana high school seniors not allowed to walk at graduation because of school prank

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

Police are warning residents to beware after a sexual assault and at least two carjackings along the west Broadway corridor in recent days.

One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in southwest Louisville.

A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

(CNN) -- Some middle schoolers are learning that history isn't always meant to be celebrated after the N-word was inadvertently printed on the front cover of their yearbooks.

The racial slur appeared in an historical map chosen as a background image by book editors and staff at Black Mountain Middle School in San Diego.

"In using an historical map from the 1800's of northern San Diego County, our staff and yearbook editors inadvertently used a background image for the cover of this year's yearbook containing a highly offensive racial term," principal Charan Kirpalani wrote in a letter to parents. "This was a reference to an area of San Diego County on Palomar Mountain which was once known as the home of a freed slave, and referred to with a very derogatory label."

A map on the yearbook's front cover included the N-word, which school officials scratched out.

The mistake got noticed Monday, after eighth-graders got their yearbooks. Staff members quickly collected about 1,000 books and scratched out the offensive word by hand.

"Literally, staff went through each yearbook and scratched off that word from the cover so that we can get these yearbooks in time to our kids," Poway Unified School District Communications Director Christine Paik told CNN affiliate KFMB.

Some parents said they understood how someone might be offended but believed this was an honest mistake.

"It's unfortunate that it happened," Scott Grider, a dad, told KWBM. "Sounds like the district is taking right measures to get it fixed."

The corrected yearbooks will be distributed to students Wednesday, Paik told CNN.

