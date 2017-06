LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 149th running of the Belmont Stakes is happening Saturday.

With no chance at a Triple Crown, Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming and Preakness champ Cloud Computing have both opted out of the final leg of the Triple Crown.

Kentucky Derby competitors Irish War Cry, Lookin at Lee and Patch will all take park in the Belmont Stakes.

Post time is set for 6:37 p.m.

