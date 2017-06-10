Actor Adam West, of 'Batman' TV series fame, dies at 88 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Actor Adam West, of 'Batman' TV series fame, dies at 88

Posted: Updated:
(Adam West: Image Courtesy: CNN) (Adam West: Image Courtesy: CNN)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actor Adam West, known for his role in the 1960's television series "Batman" has died at the age of 88, according to Variety.

A report states West died Friday night following a battle with leukemia.

The "Batman" series starring West premiered on ABC in 1966.

In February 2016, West appeared in the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory."

West leaves behind his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

