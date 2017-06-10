LMPD investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Park DuValle neighb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Park DuValle neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a fatal motorcycle crash in the Park DuValle neighborhood Saturday afternoon. 

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 2:53 p.m. in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue.

Police say the 25-year-old motorcyclist was driving south on Wilson Avenue when the crash occurred.

A woman driving a Chevy did not see the man as she was making a left turn and struck him. Police on the scene interviewed her but no charges have been filed. 

The investigation is continuing. This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.