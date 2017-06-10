18-year-old found in abandoned building with juveniles speaks ou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

18-year-old found in abandoned building with juveniles speaks out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The 18-year-old found in an abandoned building with several minors this week is speaking out and sharing his side of the story.

It was at an abandoned building on Hunsinger Lane near Hikes Lane Thursday morning where 18-year-old Micah Musser was arrested by Louisville Metro Police. Musser says he and several other people he was with were temporarily homeless and took shelter in what appears to be a former bar.

“We were kind a looking for a place to you know lie down and get some sleep and then we'd have a place the next day,” Musser said. “So I did, I broke into the place and we slept in there and the next morning the cops were there.”

Police say an officer found Musser and other juveniles on the floor with empty alcohol containers. They say Musser admitted that he and the minors drank the alcohol.

But that's where Musser says police got it wrong.

“I did not admit that I drunk any alcohol. I don't drink alcohol. There's a story behind that. I don't even like the smell of alcohol,” he said.

He was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful transaction with a minor -- which relates to drugs and alcohol.

Musser, who turned 18 a few months ago, says the minors he was with were all relatively close to his age and he never took advantage of anyone.

“That's why I came to you and I’m just letting everybody know that I'm not that type of person, I don't go after young girls,” Musser said.  

He says trespassing is his only crime.   

“I had to do what I had to do to keep everybody safe. And I know I broke the law, but I wasn't really necessarily trying to. And it just makes me feel bad because now everybody looks at me like I'm a bad person,” Musser said.

And he wants people to see more than just his mug shot with what he says are hickeys.

“This changed my outlook on things. Like, I don't want to go back to jail. I don't feel like that's my place to be. I like being free,” Musser said.

