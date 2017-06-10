18-year-old found in abandoned building with juveniles speaks out

Some parents said they understood how someone might be offended but believed this was an honest mistake.

Some parents said they understood how someone might be offended but believed this was an honest mistake.

A smashed window shattered her heart -- but now Pamela Haines says its the kindness of the community that is bringing tears to her eyes.

A smashed window shattered her heart -- but now Pamela Haines says its the kindness of the community that is bringing tears to her eyes.

Community steps up to help Louisville woman after business vandalized for sixth time

Community steps up to help Louisville woman after business vandalized for sixth time

"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.

"'I'm the first to graduate out of my family and it's not fair," said Elizabeth Huerta, a graduating senior.

Some Indiana high school seniors not allowed to walk at graduation because of school prank

Some Indiana high school seniors not allowed to walk at graduation because of school prank

A spokesperson says the office filed a notice of aggravating circumstances last week, telling the court the prosecution would be seeking capital punishment in the case.

A spokesperson says the office filed a notice of aggravating circumstances last week, telling the court the prosecution would be seeking capital punishment in the case.

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police are warning residents to beware after a sexual assault and at least two carjackings along the west Broadway corridor in recent days.

Police are warning residents to beware after a sexual assault and at least two carjackings along the west Broadway corridor in recent days.

A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The 18-year-old found in an abandoned building with several minors this week is speaking out and sharing his side of the story.

It was at an abandoned building on Hunsinger Lane near Hikes Lane Thursday morning where 18-year-old Micah Musser was arrested by Louisville Metro Police. Musser says he and several other people he was with were temporarily homeless and took shelter in what appears to be a former bar.

“We were kind a looking for a place to you know lie down and get some sleep and then we'd have a place the next day,” Musser said. “So I did, I broke into the place and we slept in there and the next morning the cops were there.”

Police say an officer found Musser and other juveniles on the floor with empty alcohol containers. They say Musser admitted that he and the minors drank the alcohol.

But that's where Musser says police got it wrong.

“I did not admit that I drunk any alcohol. I don't drink alcohol. There's a story behind that. I don't even like the smell of alcohol,” he said.

He was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful transaction with a minor -- which relates to drugs and alcohol.

Musser, who turned 18 a few months ago, says the minors he was with were all relatively close to his age and he never took advantage of anyone.

“That's why I came to you and I’m just letting everybody know that I'm not that type of person, I don't go after young girls,” Musser said.

He says trespassing is his only crime.

“I had to do what I had to do to keep everybody safe. And I know I broke the law, but I wasn't really necessarily trying to. And it just makes me feel bad because now everybody looks at me like I'm a bad person,” Musser said.

And he wants people to see more than just his mug shot with what he says are hickeys.

“This changed my outlook on things. Like, I don't want to go back to jail. I don't feel like that's my place to be. I like being free,” Musser said.

Related stories:

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.