New student dorms dedicated at Simmons College - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New student dorms dedicated at Simmons College

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College in downtown Louisville just got a little bigger for the upcoming school year.

Saturday, with the Partnership of the National Baptist Convention of America, three new student housing dorms were dedicated.

The buildings were dedicated to Dr. Beverly Gaines, Mr. Charlie Johnson, and Dr. J.R. Sams, all of which have made lasting impacts on the city of Louisville, aiming to cut down on student tuition and make housing more affordable.

In total, the dorms will house more than 100 students.

The school says it's a way for them to do something locally that would have an effect nationally.

"That is to be an advocate for poor blacks who have been left behind in poor areas like the California Community where these dorms are," President Kevin Cosby said.

The partnership is expected to bring in nearly six million visitors over the next four years. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.