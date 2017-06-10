Hundreds celebrate Pride Month at 2nd annual Jeffersonville Prid - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds celebrate Pride Month at 2nd annual Jeffersonville Pride Festival

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- June is Pride Month and several events and festivals are planned for Kentuckiana. 

Saturday kicked off the 2nd annual Jeffersonville Pride Festival at Warder Park downtown. 

There were plenty of vendors, live music, family-friendly entertainment, food trucks and a parade. 

"We hope that it inspires the community. We want to give people a voice. Right now the LGBT community is under attack in so many different ways and we are going to be a voice for the LGBT community and we are really excited to do that," Festival Director Evan Stoner said.

The Kentuckiana Pride Festival will take place in downtown Louisville next Friday and Saturday. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.