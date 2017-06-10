Louisville celebrates second week of 'I Am Ali Festival' with waterfront, community walks

Some parents said they understood how someone might be offended but believed this was an honest mistake.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For six weeks Muhammad Ali is being honored here in Louisville during the "I am Ali Festival" and Saturday marked "Moving Day" at Waterfront park.

It's a grassroots campaign that promotes raising funds and awareness for the National Parkinson's Foundation.

There were resource tables, vendors, and walking routes for teams to take part in.

There was even a boxing ring where people could give it their best shot in the ring just like The Greatest did.

Ali's daughter Rasheda and his wife Loni attended the event and spoke about it's importance.

"Unfortunately my dad, Loni's husband, he wasn't here long to see that cure so that is why we have to fight much harder to try to find a cure and raising funds are going to help us do that," Rasheda Ali said.

This year's event marked the first "Moving Day" walk and the Ali family plans on making it an annual event during the festival.

In addition to the walk, residents of the Parkland neighborhood joined in an afternoon of spirituality and dedication as another part of the festival.

Participants took part in a 'Community Togetherness Walk' from the West End School to Muhammad Ali's Childhood home.

Along with the walk there were poem readings, music and singing.

"We wanted the community to know and everybody here in Louisville to know Hey, we are here for you. Let's band together, let's show love, let's resemble Muhammad Ali and not only what he did for the city of Louisville but the world," Program Director Pamela Williams said.

The curator of Ali's home plans on meeting with Louisville Mayor on Tuesday to discuss ways of preserving the home and future events there.

