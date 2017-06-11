LMPD investigating after man found shot at Louisville White Castle

LMPD investigating after man found shot at Louisville White Cast - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was found shot at a White Castle restaurant.

Dispatchers at MetroSafe tell WDRB officers were dispatched just before 2 a.m. Sunday to the White Castle on Eastern Parkway near South Preston Street and Preston Highway.

Police say when officers arrived at the restaurant, they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to University Hospital.

Authorities say the injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

Officials say it's believed the victim was shot through the windshield of a vehicle and that he was a passenger. Police say the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Crittenden Drive, near Eastern Parkway.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

