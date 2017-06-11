Trump says Comey leaks are the real issue, in Sunday morning Twitter flurry

A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 2:53 p.m. in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue.

Police say when officers arrived at the restaurant, they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.

For a university that has experienced some troubling times, there may be no better face to have in the spotlight than coach Dan McDonnell, whose Louisville team Saturday locked up a berth in the College World Series.

CRAWFORD | McDonnell again in the spotlight - and that’s a good thing for Louisville

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump fired a preemptive Twitter strike ahead of the Sunday morning news shows, saying former FBI Director James Comey’s admission to a Senate panel that he leaked his own notes of a discussion with the president are the real issue.

"I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!', " Trump tweeted.

He was referring to Comey’s testimony that he sent an associate a memo he wrote about a one-on-one talk with Trump; the details emerged in The New York Times.

Trump and his legal team already have denied certain parts of Comey’s allegations, including that he sought Comey’s “loyalty” months before he fired him from the FBI.

The move to focus on leaks comes as the Russia investigation proceeds on multiple tracks – one investigation conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller, and others being led by Capitol Hill committees including the Senate intelligence panel that heard from Comey last week.

Trump, as he tries to focus on infrastructure and other policy goals, also tweeted Sunday about the economy.

"The #FakeNews MSM doesn't report the great economic news since Election Day. #DOW up 16%. #NASDAQ up 19.5%. Drilling & energy sector...,” he wrote. “...way up. Regulations way down. 600,000+ new jobs added. Unemployment down to 4.3%. Business and economic enthusiasm way up- record levels!”

