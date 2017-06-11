Connecticut boy saves grandfather's life twice

The suspect is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse and terroristic threatening.

A 3-month-old boy died Friday morning at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, and LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

MetroSafe Supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 2:53 p.m. in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue.

One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in southwest Louisville.

Police say when officers arrived at the restaurant, they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.

For a university that has experienced some troubling times, there may be no better face to have in the spotlight than coach Dan McDonnell, whose Louisville team Saturday locked up a berth in the College World Series.

CRAWFORD | McDonnell again in the spotlight - and that’s a good thing for Louisville

Micah Musser says his only crime is trespassing.

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

TORRINGTON, Conn. – A young boy is being hailed as a hero after he saved his grandfather from drowning in a pool early Saturday morning.

Noah Humphrey, 11, is your typical boy who loves to spend time with his grandfather and go to one of his favorite places, the backyard pool.

However, around 9 a.m., something unexpected happened. As Noah was tanning on the deck, he saw his 57-year-old grandfather try to stand up but couldn't. That is when he became unresponsive and suffered from a stroke.

“He fell under water and couldn’t get back up,” said Humphrey.

Noah immediately called 911 and waved down first responders, so they knew how to pull into 92 Calhoun Drive. This was also not the first time Noah had saved his grandfather.

“Well, I have a lot of experience because he falls a lot because his legs aren’t stable and I usually always know what to do,” added Humphrey.

Throughout the frightening moment, his family said he was impressed Noah was able to stay so calm.

“I needed to know what was going to happen and I needed to know he was going to be okay,” added Humphrey.

