CycLOUvia returns to Frankfort Avenue on Sunday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CycLOUvia returns to Frankfort Avenue on Sunday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pedestrians and cyclists will take to Louisville streets once again during Sunday's CycLOUvia.

The event is designed to show how easy it is to get around on bike or foot along one of Louisville most popular streets. The event is happening on Frankfort Avenue between Pope Street and Stilz Avenue.

Vehicles will not be allowed in that section of the road from 2 to 6 p.m., but drivers can cross at Ewing Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.