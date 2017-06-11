Louisville restaurant donating part of Monday sales to family of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville restaurant donating part of Monday sales to family of 7-year-old killed by stray bullet

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant is stepping up to help the family of a 7-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet.

On Monday, Safier Mediterranean Deli will donate a portion of its sales to the family of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs Jr. The child died last month after he was hit by a bullet while sitting in the kitchen inside his home.

Safier Mediterranean Deli is located at 641 South 4th Street. It's open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.