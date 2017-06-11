Louisville Water Company Women's Tapping Team to compete in nati - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Water Company Women's Tapping Team to compete in national competition

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing against the clock to make sure the water keeps flowing in Louisville.

That's the goal of the Louisville Water Company's Women's Tapping Team.

They're competing in the national pipe tapping competition this week in Philadelphia.

Tapping a water main is something Louisville Water crews do every day to connect a customer's water.

That usually takes about an hour or two, but these women do it in less than three minutes.

"Everything has to come together all at once on competition day. you can't really have a mistake. it has to be a perfect," team member Jayne Clark said.

The women have been national champs three times before. 

They hope to repeat at this year's competition. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

