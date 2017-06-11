Email sent to Kentucky paper claims to be from fugitive lawyer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Email sent to Kentucky paper claims to be from fugitive lawyer

Eric Conn Eric Conn
Eric Conn's wanted poster Eric Conn's wanted poster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An email to a Lexington Newspaper claims to be from a fugitive Kentucky lawyer. 

Disability lawyer Eric Conn faces an outstanding FBI arrest warrant. 

Conn pleaded guilty in March to stealing from the federal government and bribing a judge. 

He has since been ordered to pay the government millions of dollars. 

A month before his sentencing, Conn removed his GPS ankle monitor and disappeared. 

The email claiming to be from Conn, sent to the Lexington Herald-Leader, spells out terms of his surrender, including him not being charged with fleeing. 

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to his location and arrest. 

