Search underway for escaped inmate from Fulton County Detention Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate they say escaped from the Fulton County Detention Center.

According to a release, officials at the detention center say center contacted KSP around 2 a.m. Sunday after they discovered 23-year-old Reggie Rankins was missing. 

Officials said he was present for the last scheduled head count of the day at 9 p.m. but received a call at 1:18 a.m. from Fulton dispatch advising they received a call that a gas station near the center had been broken into. 

An emergency head count conducted at 1:30 a.m. showed Rankins was unaccounted for. 

Police say he stands five-foot-ten-inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes with a medium build. It is not known what he was wearing when he escaped or where he was headed. 

Police are investigating the escape. If you have any information or see Rankins, call KSP Post 1 at 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.