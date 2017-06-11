Hundreds gather on Louisville Metro Hall steps for LGBT Pride rally

The Cardinals celebrate a trip to the College World Series (U of L Athletics photo by Adam Creech)

One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in southwest Louisville.

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

For a university that has experienced some troubling times, there may be no better face to have in the spotlight than coach Dan McDonnell, whose Louisville team Saturday locked up a berth in the College World Series.

CRAWFORD | McDonnell again in the spotlight - and that’s a good thing for Louisville

Police say when officers arrived at the restaurant, they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Micah Musser says his only crime is trespassing.

Farrah Jade Hiser-Smith, 16, is missing from her home in Elizabeth, Indiana.

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – June is LGBT pride month and several hundred people rallied for equality on the steps of Metro Hall in Louisville on Sunday.

The Equality March for Unity and Pride rally is a grassroots campaign which mobilized LGBT communities to address political and societal concerns.

Organizations including ACLU Kentucky, The Fairness Campaign, Jefferson County Teachers Association, and the LGBT Center at U of L were just some of the sponsors for Sunday’s rally.

“We’re standing up as a community against all of these policies that are targeting folks in all of these marginal communities,” said Chris Hartman, Director of the Fairness Campaign.

The family-friendly event also focused on inclusiveness.

“This is our community. So I want them to feel connected to the community. I want them to grow up knowing there is a community. I didn’t get to grow up knowing there is a community of people for me,” said Cydnee Praxis, who brought his two young daughters to the rally.

As songs were being sung, a couple protesters did try to drown out the singing by chanting “You’re holding yourselves back from the love of God," to which attendees held rainbow flags to separate the protesters from the performers.

The rally was not specially organized as a political rally but there was an underlying political tone.

Attendees chanted “together we stand, together we fight, we demand our equal rights” and called for broader legislation protecting LGBT rights in Kentucky.

“We’re really standing up here , we’ve got to make our voices heard in the Kentucky general assembly. If we don’t stop anti-LGBT legislation here it’s going to disseminate to the states around us and ultimately become federal law,” Hartman said.

Friday and Saturday June 16 & 17 tens of thousands are expected to attend the Kentuckiana Pride Festival which will kick off with a parade and end with the festival at the Belvedere.

For more information on Kentuckiana’s pride events and parade click here.

