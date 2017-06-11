Athletes come out in hundreds to compete in Tri Louisville triat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Athletes come out in hundreds to compete in Tri Louisville triathlon

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Athletes from all over the U.S. and even other countries competed in Louisville Saturday at the annual Tri Louisville triathlon. 

This was the second time the race was held downtown. 

Runners, bikers, and swimmers alike could choose from a couple different courses whether it was their first triathlon or they're preparing for the Ironman.

"A lot of people use it as a tune up race. We do hear from athletes as they do travel here to see a little bit of the course to see what Iron man will use so be get a blend of that , but we also get those newbies too," Race Director Matt Allgeier said.

About a thousand athletes competed, some from as far away as California and Tunisia.

