Kentucky Humane Society holds 23rd annual Waggin' Trails Festival

Kentucky Humane Society holds 23rd annual Waggin' Trails Festival at Water Tower Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a fundraiser where your furry friends are more than welcome. 

The Kentucky Humane Society held its 23rd annual Waggin' Trail Festival for the animals at Water Tower Park this year. 

A few hundred people came out for the popular walk and festival Saturday, which raises money for the state's largest pet adoption agency.  

It's the Humane Society's second largest fundraiser of the year. 

"We're expecting to raise about $90,000 today, and all of that money goes back to support the dogs, cats, and horses at the Kentucky Humane Society," Andrea Blair said. 

Highlights of the event included an art booth where pets create a work of art, a photo booth and live music. 

Adoptable pets were also on site, as well as rescue groups providing information about fostering animals.

