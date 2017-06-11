Beecher Terrace neighbors offered help with relocating and more

The Cardinals celebrate a trip to the College World Series (U of L Athletics photo by Adam Creech)

The Cardinals celebrate a trip to the College World Series (U of L Athletics photo by Adam Creech)

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

For a university that has experienced some troubling times, there may be no better face to have in the spotlight than coach Dan McDonnell, whose Louisville team Saturday locked up a berth in the College World Series.

CRAWFORD | McDonnell again in the spotlight - and that's a good thing for Louisville

Police say when officers arrived at the restaurant, they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several hundred low income families have just a few months to find new homes.

It is part of a federal grant which includes renovating Beecher Terrace. The people who live there will have to go, but they are getting help to make sure everyone makes the right moves.

"Beautiful, everybody was trying to get in here ... taking about Beecher Terrace, Beecher Terrace," said Laura Truitt, who is a long-time Beecher Terrace Resident.

Truitt said she has lived in Beecher Terrace for about 57 years, long enough to remember when it was neither dangerous nor crime infested.

"Violence and everything, I walked out there this morning to empty some garbage ... there's a man laying behind the dumpster."

But change is coming. In December, Metro Louisville received a $29.5 million implementation grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Choice Neighborhood Initiative (CNI). The money is being used to fund portions of the Vision Russell Transformation Plan.

"We ask every resident to sign up for case management," said DeVan King, who is a Case Management Supervisor for Urban Strategies of Louisville.

King said the goal is to help every neighbor transition smoothly. In May, Urban Strategies opened an office in the heart of Beecher Terrace to start the case management work.

"After that, we do an assessment and it's called a needs assessment to identify what services we can connect them to," King said.

"A part of our work is to first engage the residents to build trust and report," said Tolonda Holland, who is Senior Project Manager for Urban Strategies.

Holland said trust will be build by working with residents and getting their input on renovating and rebuilding the complex.

"The residents are involved in focus groups and will be apart of the decisions about how it will be rebuilt, the first phase includes a senior building," Holland said.

"Got out there and waved the police down, and he went and beat on the flashlight with his dumpster to wake him up," said Truitt.

Meanwhile, Truitt got some help for the man behind the dumpster, but as she packed and prepared to move, she hopes the new units will have fewer problems and more managers like Holland and King.

"Somebody who is going to walk around and look ... see what's going on," she said.

Crews are scheduled to break ground on the renovation project in October.

The first phase will include units for senior citizens. Current Beecher Terrace Residents will have the option to return once the project is finished.

On Wednesday, June 14, Urban Strategies will host "Men Who Build" at the Baxter Community Center. The goal is to celebrate the men of Beecher Terrace and find out if anyone needs additional help before moving.

