LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Fern Creek.

Police say a 46-year-old man was found dead in the middle Cedar Lake Drive just before midnight Sunday with multiple gun shot wounds. Cedar Lake Drive is just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Investigators have not released any information the suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting call 574-LMPD.

