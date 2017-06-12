Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man was arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road, then trying get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

Another driver recorded the incident Saturday afternoon and posted it to Facebook.

It happened near the McDonalds on East 4th Street at Adam Shepherd Parkway.

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said the man was tackled to the ground after refusing order from officers.

He was arrested, but police have not said what charges the man is facing.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.