Sir Patrick Stewart celebrates with a "shoey"

MONTREAL, Canada (WDRB) - Sir Patrick Stewart helped celebrate a race driver's finish, by drinking from a shoe.
Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo finished third at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.
During an interview with Stewart, Ricciardo convinced the actor to celebrate with the Australian tradition called a "shoey."
Stewart agreed and the two both had a swig of champagne from Ricciardo's racing boot.
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.