Sir Patrick Stewart celebrates with a "shoey"

Sir Patrick Stewart celebrates with a "shoey"

Posted: Updated:

MONTREAL, Canada (WDRB) - Sir Patrick Stewart helped celebrate a race driver's finish, by drinking from a shoe.

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo finished third at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

During an interview with Stewart, Ricciardo convinced the actor to celebrate with the Australian tradition called a "shoey."

Stewart agreed and the two both had a swig of champagne from Ricciardo's racing boot.

