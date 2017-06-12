Conagra recalls canned spaghetti and meatballs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Conagra recalls canned spaghetti and meatballs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Conagra Brands is recalling more than 700,000 pounds of canned spaghetti and meatballs.

Conagra says the food might contain milk, though milk is not listed as an ingredient on the label.

The company says bread crumbs with milk may have ended up in the cans.

The recall affects several brands, including Chef Boyardee, Del Pino's, and Libby's.

Anyone who has a tainted can should throw it away or take it back to the store.

