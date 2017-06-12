California company selling 'hairy' swimsuits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new one-piece swimsuit from Beloved offers customers the look of a hairy chest.

The 'sexy chest one piece swimsuit' is designed with a man's hairy chest and hairy back.

The swimsuit sells for $44.95, and is available on Beloved's website.

The company says shipping is free to anywhere in the U.S.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.