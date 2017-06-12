LMPD arrests two suspects in Manslick Road murder - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD arrests two suspects in Manslick Road murder

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD arrests two suspects for the Friday night murder on Manslick Road. 

Homicide detectives arrested 18-year-old Gemehr O. Murphy and a 16-year-old juvenile.  Both are charged with murder, robbery 1st, tampering with physical evidence and theft of firearms. 

The arrest report says Gemehr told police that he and the teen killed 36-year-old Justin Kern and stole multiple firearms Friday night.  The shooting happened about 10 p.m. at an apartment complex on Manslick Road in the Jacobs neighborhood.  

Detectives say they executed a search warrant at Gemehr's home on Bachmann Drive on Sunday. They recovered several firearms at the home. 

Gemehr is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning. 

