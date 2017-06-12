LMPD arrests two suspects in Manslick Road murder

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

Police say when officers arrived at the restaurant, they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say when officers arrived at the restaurant, they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Email sent to Kentucky paper claims to be from fugitive lawyer

Email sent to Kentucky paper claims to be from fugitive lawyer

The man then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

The driver then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road

Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road

Farrah Jade Hiser-Smith, 16, is missing from her home in Elizabeth, Indiana.

Farrah Jade Hiser-Smith, 16, is missing from her home in Elizabeth, Indiana.

It is part of a federal grant which includes renovating Beecher Terrace. The people who live there will have to go, but they are getting help to make sure everyone makes the right moves.

It is part of a federal grant which includes renovating Beecher Terrace. The people who live there will have to go, but they are getting help to make sure everyone makes the right moves.

Beecher Terrace neighbors offered help with relocating and more

Beecher Terrace neighbors offered help with relocating and more

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD arrests two suspects for the Friday night murder on Manslick Road.

Homicide detectives arrested 18-year-old Gemehr O. Murphy and a 16-year-old juvenile. Both are charged with murder, robbery 1st, tampering with physical evidence and theft of firearms.

The arrest report says Gemehr told police that he and the teen killed 36-year-old Justin Kern and stole multiple firearms Friday night. The shooting happened about 10 p.m. at an apartment complex on Manslick Road in the Jacobs neighborhood.

Detectives say they executed a search warrant at Gemehr's home on Bachmann Drive on Sunday. They recovered several firearms at the home.

Gemehr is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.