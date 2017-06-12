Pentagon identifies three Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Afgha - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pentagon identifies three Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Posted: Updated:

KABUL, Afghanistan (WDRB) - The Pentagon is identifying  three U.S. soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky that were killed on Saturday in eastern Afghanistan. 

Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland, Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow, California; and  Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, North Carolina were killed in an attack by an Afghan soldier, who was also killed. Another U. S. soldier was wounded in the attack. 

The Soldiers supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, KY. 

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says in a statement that a Taliban loyalist had infiltrated the Afghan army "just to attack foreign forces."

In a statement from Washington, the Pentagon doesn't provide details about what led to the deaths of the U.S. soldiers. It says the incident is under investigation.
 
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.