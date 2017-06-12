LMPD says caregiver stole several thousands of dollars from elde - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD says caregiver stole several thousands of dollars from elderly victims

Angela Dermody (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Angela Dermody (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested after police say she stole several thousands of dollars from two people for whom she worked as a caregiver.

Angela Dermody, 35, was arrested Saturday at her home in the 1200 block of Gilmore Lane, near Preston Highway.

According to an arrest warrant, Dermody stole the money between Jan. 1 and April 15 of this year. Officials say she used the victims' debit card to withdraw funds and kept the money.

LMPD says Dermody took between $15,000 and $20,000 from the victims.

Police say she did this without the victims' knowledge or consent.

Investigators say one of the victim's relatives gained power of attorney for the victims and discovered the unauthorized withdrawals. Authorities also say Dermody took cash from one of the victim's wallets and stole food from the pair.

She is charged with knowingly exploiting an adult.

Officials at Metro Corrections tell WDRB Dermody was released Saturday on her own recognizance.

