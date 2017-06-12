VIDEO: Former President Carter shakes hands with everyone on flight

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

Police say when officers arrived at the restaurant, they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Email sent to Kentucky paper claims to be from fugitive lawyer

The man then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.

Shepherdsville man arrested after getting naked in the middle of the road

Farrah Jade Hiser-Smith, 16, is missing from her home in Elizabeth, Indiana.

It is part of a federal grant which includes renovating Beecher Terrace. The people who live there will have to go, but they are getting help to make sure everyone makes the right moves.

Beecher Terrace neighbors offered help with relocating and more

College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

ATLANTA (AP) -- Former President Jimmy Carter took time to shake the hand of every passenger aboard a recent commercial flight from Atlanta to Washington.

James Parker Sheffield was aboard the flight last week and tweeted video of the smiling 92-year-old walking down the aisle and shaking hands with everyone aboard. Sheffield tells Atlanta's WSB-TV that Carter's enthusiasm was "authentic and humble."

Carter spokeswoman Deanna Congileo says that Carter has shaken hands with travelers on planes for decades since leaving office and "enjoys it."

Carter was flying to Washington ahead of Friday's funeral for his former national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski, when he greeted everyone. Sheffield wrote on Twitter "Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger."

Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon #atl #delta pic.twitter.com/y6otolbhPj — JamesParkerSheffield (@JayShef) June 8, 2017

Sheffield's video of Carter exchanging pleasantries with passengers has been widely-shared online. As of Monday morning, it had been retweeted more than 12,000 times and liked more than 34,000.

