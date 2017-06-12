Keep the kids busy at the Jewish Community Center of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeping the kids busy over the summer can be a huge task for parents.

The Jewish Community Center of Louisville (The J) offer summer camps for all ages.

The J drew at least 300 children and teenagers per week to its summer camp programs last year.

This year, The J has expanded the opportunities for children, especially older kids.

There also will be 40 to 45 specialty camps this summer, including variations on cooking, crafts, sports theater, art, magic, video making, fashion and dance.

Several camp leaders specialize in the areas of nature, cultural arts, sports, games, dance and archery.

All camp programs will be done on The J campus except for cooking camps, which will be held at the Standard Club.

Click here for a complete schedule of summer camps by age.

ELC Summer Camp - Ages 2- 5 years old

Keff Unit - Grades K-3rd

Trek 46 - Grades 4th-6th

Young Leaders - Grades 7th-9th

Specialty Camps - Grades K-10th

Yachad - Program for Children with Special Needs

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.