Pop culture moving into the Children's Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WDRB) - A new exhibit opens Saturday, June 17 the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

Featured in The Galleries for American Arts and Popular Culture, 'American POP' is a new interactive exhibit that explores how popular culture has influenced our daily lives in the past and the present.

'American POP' is a permanent exhibit that showcases a changing selection of objects from the museum’s collection. These include comics from the Max Simon Comic Book Collection, iconic outfits worn by music and film stars, toys and memorabilia from across the decades, and pieces from the museum’s newly acquired Batman collection.

The exhibit is free with museum admission.

