Explosion of fun at summer day camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Boy Scouts of America is offering a summer camp for kids geared towards science, technology, engineering and math.

At the day camp, kids will learn things like how to play music with fruits and vegetables, how many rubber bands it takes to make a watermelon explode and more.

Boys and girls who will be in 1st - 5th Grade during the 2017-2018 school year are welcome.

Participants don't need to be a Cub or Boy Scout to attend!

STEM Camp

July 10-14 & July 17-21

8:30 - 4:00 p.m.

Watkins United Methodist Church

9800 Westport Rd, Louisville, KY 40241

