Louisville man arrested after rear-ending semi truck with 11-month-old in vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he drove intoxicated with his 11-month-old son in the car, before rear-ending a semi-truck that was waiting at a stop light.

According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Thursday, June 1, just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Preston Highway and Gilmore Lane.

Police say 27-year-old John Montgomery's 11-month-old son was in a car seat in the back of the car when Montgomery plowed his car into the back of the semi, which was waiting at a stop light. According to the arrest warrant, the child wasn't injured, but Montgomery complained of a head and neck injury, was bleeding from the mouth and appeared to be dizzy.

Police say he appeared to be under the influence of "some sort of drug." According to the arrest report, he was "very disoriented, confused and unsteady on his feet." The officer on the scene could not find any alcohol in the vehicle, and could not notice the smell of any alcohol, but said he "appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant."

According to the warrant, witnesses said Montgomery was so unstable that they removed his son from the vehicle and kept him away from him.

Police say Montgomery admitted to using marijuana -- and there was an open baggie of suspected spice, or possible marijuana, inside the car -- but he didn't appear to show signs of being on marijuana, despite the fact that police say he did appear to be intoxicated by "some sort of drug."

Police say they were unable to perform any kind of drug test on the scene due to the fact that Montgomery was injured. He was later transported to Norton Suburban Hospital, where a blood test was conducted.

The semi-truck had to be towed due to damage to its axle, the cost of which exceeded $1,000.

Police issued a warrant for Montgomery's arrest on Friday, June 9, and he was taken into custody the next day. He's charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree wanton endangerment, failure of a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-degree criminal mischief, harassment and possession of marijuana.

