Frankfort Police investigating after mother and 2-year-old found - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Frankfort Police investigating after mother and 2-year-old found dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Frankfort are investigating after a mother and her 2-year-old child were found dead inside a residence.

Frankfort Police responded to the home on Sunday evening.

Officials say 26-year-old Kristen Dean was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday at around 9:15 p.m. Authorities say 2-year-old Jaxton Dean was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center and was declared deceased at 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Autopsies were scheduled to happen on Monday. According to police, Jaxton Dean died from apparent drowning and Kristen Dean died from several self-inflicted injuries.

Frankfort Police Maj. Rob Warfel tells WDRB investigators are not actively looking for a suspect and there is currently no one in police custody.

The Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Coroners Office are handling the investigation. 

